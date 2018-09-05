Lady Antebellum Move to Big Machine Label Group

Lady Antebellum has left Capitol Nashville, the record label they have called home since their eponymous freshman album was released in 2008, moving to Big Machine Label Group to release their upcoming seventh studio album.

“We have been truly blessed throughout our career to work with some of the brightest people in music,” band member Hillary Scott says in a statement. “We’ve watched BMLG become the powerhouse they are from the sidelines and couldn’t be more excited to become part of their family. We hope to honor all the people who have been part of our story over the last 10 years – can’t wait to work with some old friends again and are excited for where it takes us all together!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lady Antebellum is the consummate vocal group,” adds Scott Borchetta, BMLG President and CEO. “Hillary, Charles [Kelley] and Dave [Haywood] have a special chemistry that only the greatest bands of all time have and what you see is what they sing – and it’s the sort of thing no label can create, only magnify. I am delighted that we get to assist them in writing the next chapter in their extraordinary career.”

The move comes a little more than a year after Lady Antebellum released their latest Heart Break album, which includes the Top 5 single, “You Look Good.” The trio also received their 22nd CMA Award nomination, for Vocal Group of the Year, a category they have been nominated in every year since 2009, last taking home the trophy in 2011.

“I was the number 22 in basketball in middle school, and my dad was [too],” Scott tells ABC News Radio. “So that was like, ‘Oh man. Twenty-two. This is awesome.’”

“But more than anything,” she continues, “that is such a reminder of, [the fact that] we’ve been doing this for over ten years. I cannot believe that we’ve been in this town, [and been] a part of this country music community … We’re just so grateful. We’re really, really grateful.”

Lady A might have switched label homes, but they are still incredibly honored to be in country music.

“Our genre right now, I am so unbelievably proud to be a part of it,” Scott says. “There are so many new bands, new groups that are just exploding, that are doing incredible things. And so to be included in the line-up is just really … incredible.”

Other acts nominated for Vocal Group of the Year are LANCO, Little Big Town, Midland and Old Dominion. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring