Lady Antebellum Reveals How They Plan to Bring Lessons From Vegas Residency on the Road

Lady Antebellum is one of several acts who decided to take their show to Las Vegas for a residency, performing a number of shows for their Our Kind of Vegas residency in 2019. This summer, they’re set to go on the road for their first traveling tour since 2018, and there are a few lessons the trio will be taking around the country from their time in Sin City.

“I think we learned a lot about creating those intimate moments at the show in Vegas, making sure we create, try to do our best to recreate that in a big open air environment,” Hillary Scott said at a recent number one party in Nashville.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott and bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are currently preparing for their Ocean 2020 Tour, which kicks off on May 21 in Albuquerque and closes with a show on Sept. 12 in Nashville.

“I think to be able to have that consistent weekend the way that we’ve toured our entire career, like every weekend through this summer, you just hit a groove that’s different,” Scott explained. “And it’ll just be fun to get back to these cities and these buildings that we’ve played before and bring the new music and-“

“Really feel that big energy,” Kelley interjected. “I mean, Vegas was awesome, but it was much more of a smaller thing. This’ll be kind of returning back to that diehard country fans and that energy, it’s just, there’s nothing like it.”

Lady Antebellum will be joined by Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on tour, and Scott shared that the group is “excited” to “create a moment with them in our show.”

The Ocean 2020 Tour is in support of Lady Antebellum’s most recent album, Ocean, which was released in November and is their first with Big Machine.

“With Big Machine, I think we’ve felt like we’re kind of starting over again,” Haywood reflected. “It’s kind of a bit of a return to form for us of going back to making music that we believe in and they’d been so supportive of, ‘Y’all just do your thing. Y’all are Lady A, find the music that speaks to you.’ And when you had that permission it feels like you can just go for whatever you want. And so I think that’s what encouraged us with the entire album and with this song [‘What If I Never Get Over You’] was it felt like the early days again and like having fun making music in the studio, picking songs that we all believed in, we all unanimously loved. Having fun in there again.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller