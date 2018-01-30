Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott’s ‘Miracle’ Twins Arrive After Heart-Breaking Miscarriage

Hillary Scott’s babies, so far dubbed as ‘A’ and ‘B’, are finally here! The twins were born early Monday morning.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” Scott wrote. “They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies.”

Scott’s newborn daughters arrived shortly after her Lady Antebellum bandmates, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, attended the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, where they took a cardboard cut-out of Scott, who was too far in her pregnancy to travel. The cut-out, which Kelley posted on social media, prompted Scott to joke that it made her laugh so hard “it almost caused a contraction.”

This made me laugh so hard it almost caused a contraction. 😳hahaha! Jk Y’all are the best and I love you! https://t.co/qRaQkaCCKT — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) January 28, 2018

In August, Scott announced on social media that she and Tyrell, already parents to four-year-old Eisele, were expecting twins.

“We are having TWINS! It’s truly a miracle. Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” Scott shared. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

Scott will have to add more baby gear to her tour bus. The singer will hit the road this summer on the Summer Plays On Tour, which kicks off in July. Dates are available at LadyAntebellum.com.

