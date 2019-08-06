Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Helps Daughter Eisele Cope With Having a Famous Parent

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is the proud mother to 6-year-old Eisele and 1-year-old twins Betsy and Emory. While the youngest two are too young to understand what Scott does for a living, Eisele is starting to realize her mother is different than other mothers, something Scott, the daughter of singer Linda Davis, understands all too well.

“Eisele, I think, knows,” Scott shared with her record label. “Like one of her teachers at school said ‘Yeah, Eisele had a group of girls singing ‘Thy Will’ the other day, just in the middle class. So I think she knows that we sing and she has been out on stage with us a handful of times and has had that experience. But I don’t think it’s fully grasped yet.

“And ironically, I had the same upbringing with both my parents being in music and traveling, and watching my mom and dad on stage, and so I look forward to those moments when she does start to talk about it and I can be like, ‘Girl, I feel ya. I was there.’”

Scott has been candid about the inner struggle she feels when she has to leave her family to go to work, revealing in an honest post on social media that she still struggles, even as Eisele gets older.

“This is a moment I’ll never forget that I had no idea @chrisetyrrell was capturing,” Scott shared on Instagram. “This season with Eisele is proving to be one of my favorites. She is feeling deeply and learning to SO eloquently express those feelings. This season is also difficult because she fully understands what it means when I leave and the feelings that go with it. So, this morning I shared with her that I am happy to be headed out of town to have FUN doing what I love to do-what I am called to do…and I compared that to the way she feels happy about heading off to school every day. I also said that I was very sad to have to be leaving her and that it’s ok if she’s sad too.”

“I’ve learned as a parent so far is that I NEVER regret taking the time to sit with Eisele in empathy…to express my heart and have her express hers TRULY-not just the ‘pretty feelings’…the connection and depth of relationship that follows is the most heavenly gift,” she continued. “The sacrifice of time away from your family is the most difficult part of any job. I am thankful that for me it comes and goes in seasons, but that doesn’t make the time away any easier. I’m choosing to sit with my two feelings. Happy and sad…and be grateful that we are created with SUCH intention and complexity by God.”

Lady Antebellum’s debut single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” from their upcoming new album, is still climbing the charts. Download the single, and find tour dates, at LadyAntebellum.com.

