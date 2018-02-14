Listen to Lady Antebellum Perform an Acoustic Version of ‘Heart Break’

Lady Antebellum may be taking a bit of a break right now, but the group still has a few surprises for fans up their sleeve.

The country group recently released an acoustic performance of their latest single, “Heart Break,” which is also the title of their latest album.

The trio turned their empowering tune into an emotional moment with the help of a piano and band member Dave Haywood on acoustic guitar, with Hillary Scott taking the lead as Charles Kelley joined her to harmonize.

The band is currently enjoying some time off, as Scott welcomed twin daughters on Jan. 29 with husband Chris Tyrrell. Band member Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli, also welcomed their baby girl, Lillie, in December.

Scott recently used Instagram to update fans on how she’s coping as a mom of three, joking that she didn’t know which emotion she was feeling in the photo she posted.

“Am I laughing? Am I crying? Am I asleep? Am I awake? Have I eaten? Have I showered? Have I brushed my teeth or shaved my legs?” she captioned the photo. “Are those still Christmas pillows? I don’t think I know the answers to any of these questions, but y’all my heart is FULL and this is me, #twoweekspostpartum captured in a photo today.”

Lady Antebellum will return to the road this summer, co-headlining their Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker. The trek will begin July 19 in Toronto.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com