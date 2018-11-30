Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line and More Team With Musicians On Call for Holiday Merchandise Collection

Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line and other artists are teaming up with Musicians On Call this year for the organization’s annual holiday merchandise campaign, Music Heals.

This year’s lineup of artists also includes Peter Frampton, Rodney Atkins, Echosmith, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Caitlyn Smith and Bailey Bryan, who will all act as this year’s Music Heals Ambassadors.

The partnership allows each artist to select an exclusive, limited edition “Music Heals” T-shirt for the 2018 holiday season, and fans will be able to buy the designs on Musicians On Call’s website.

Previous stars that have participated in the campaign include FGL, Trey Songz, Bebe Rexha, DNCE and Sam Hunt.

“Last year’s Music Heals campaign was a great success for Musicians On Call and a unique way for music artists to use their creativity to celebrate the holiday season while bringing the healing power of music to patients in healthcare facilities around the country,” Musicians On Call President Pete Griffin shared.

Musicians On Call is a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, and the Music Heals campaign is supporting the organization’s Bedside Performance Program. That program enables Volunteer Guides and Volunteer Musicians to play for patients at their bedsides, and for every $500 raised through the campaign, Musicians On Call will be able to bring live music to a hospital room every week for a year.

The organization previously launched its Bedside Performance Program in Las Vegas in cooperation with ACM Lifting Lives in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the 2018 ACM Awards after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

Michael Ray was one of the first artists to sign up to be a part of that program, and explained that the organization’s mission is a very important one to him.

“It was important because I think that, especially here, Vegas has done so much for country music,” Ray told PopCulture.com. “With ACM, the city of Las Vegas, and an importance this week, especially, I think the togetherness; this is the first time a lot of people have been back to Las Vegas. I think it’s gonna help with lot of people healing. It’s gonna really show our community and our strength as a family of country, that we are, as country music.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt