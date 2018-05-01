Lady Antebellum Earn Tony Nomination for ‘SpongeBob Square Pants: The Musical’

Lady Antebellum already have GRAMMYs, CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, but now they might add a Tony trophy to their collection. The trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, wrote an original song, “Chop to the Top,” for SpongeBob Square Pants: The Musical, which is nominated for a Tony for Best Original Score.

“Chop to the Top” isn’t the only song Lady A has written that was influenced by children. The threesome previously revealed that “The Stars,” written by all three Lady Antebellum members along with producer busbee for their latest Heart Break album, was inspired by their own offspring.

“[‘The Stars’] is the song on the album that was 100 percent inspired by our children,” Scott said.

“All three of us have kids now,” added Kelley. “And I don’t know; it felt like we couldn’t do a record and not have a song about our kids.”

Lady Antebellum will be on the road with a new drummer for the next several months, since their long-time drummer, Chris Tyrrell, who is also Scott’s husband, is coming off the road to take care of their four-year-old daughter, Eisele, and infant twins Betsy and Emory.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Scott said of the decision. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

“It’ll hopefully be restful and efficient — I’m thinking about when we have writers out on the road to write for the next record,” she added. “I’ll be able to be fully present and focused and hopefully get a lot of fun writing done.”

Other artists who contributed songs to SpongeBob Square Pants: The Musical include David Bowie, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, They Might Be Giants and more.

Lady Antebellum will headline Nashville’s annual July “Let Freedom Sing!” celebration. They will also spend part of their summer on the co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker. Dates can be found on their website.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will take place on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ladyantebellum