Lady Antebellum Drop New Song, ‘Pictures’ From Upcoming Album

Lady Antebellum just dropped a brand-new song! The tune, “Pictures,” was written by Lady A members Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, along with Sarah Buxton and Corey Crowder.

“We live in a world right now, especially with social media, where everyone’s lives can look happy and pretty,” Scott said in a statement of the song. “We wrote this song to reflect on the reality that things are more complex than that. As good as something might look in brief moments, there are so many layers to who people really are and what’s really going on. I love the juxtaposition of how this song’s lyrics dig in while feeling laid-back and groovy.”

Lady Antebellum shared part of the song on social media, revealing that they worked hard to get the lyric just right.

“‘Pictures’ is out now!” the trio posted. “There’s a ton of reflection on the reality that things are more complex than they appear sometimes, and the lyrics within this one really dig deep.”

Lady Antebellum previously released “What If I Never Get Over You” from their next set of tunes, and promise their new record will show more of who they are, not only as artists, but as songwriters.

“This has been a way more personal process, especially from the songwriting standpoint,” Kelley told Entertainment Tonight. “It seems like the last record, we started really touching on some things and some honesty between us, the three of us as band, and what we want out of this career.

“Even since then, there’s been even more crazy highs and lows that we’ve gone through as a band and in our personal life and I’ve definitely come out the other end with a much stronger connection with my spirituality and just an awareness of who I am,” he continued. “There’s a lot of songs other than the single that really do kinda dig into that. It’s definitely kind of a layer is pulled back of us, the three of us, a lot more honest songwriting. I’m really excited for people to hear that.”

Although the threesome have yet to announce a release date for their next project, they do admit that they are more excited about this album, their first on Big Machine, than they have been in a while.

feel, I think refreshed in a way artistically that we haven’t in a long time,” Scott told PopCulture.com and other media.

