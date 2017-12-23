Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood Predicted It Wouldn’t Be a ‘Silent Night’ This Christmas

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood hinted earlier this year that the holidays would be anything but quiet for him, and he was right! The singer, who welcomed daughter Lillie Renee on Friday, Dec. 22, with his wife, Kelli Cashiola, predicted that his baby would come in time for Christmas.

We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood. Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in. She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good! -dave pic.twitter.com/dlngAgj0gS — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) December 22, 2017

“It’s not going to be a Silent Night this Christmas for us; we’re having a baby the week before Christmas, so we’ll be up all night,” Haywood told PopCulture.com. “It’s going to be a beautiful time. We’re having a little girl right before Christmas … We’re thrilled and it just makes it that more special this holiday season.”

Lillie Renee is a little sister to three-year-old big brother, Cash, who Haywood admits doesn’t quite grasp the full meaning of the season yet.

“My son loves presents and candy,” revealed Haywood. “He’s so hyper-focused on presents and candy. I haven’t yet explained the full story, Santa, Jesus, go through the stories of the holidays, but he’s obsessed with presents, so we’ll be spending all of our time on that probably.”

Lady Antebellum will spend the next few months off the road, waiting for the arrival of Hillary Scott’s twin girls.