Lady Antebellum, Clint Black to Be Inducted Into Music City Walk of Fame

Big news for Lady Antebellum! The trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, along with Clint Black and musician Mac McAnally, later this month. In addition, both Chet Atkins and harmonica player DeFord Bailey will receive stars posthumously.

“This class of inductees truly represents the diversity and heritage of the Music City brand,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. “I’m glad to see greats like DeFord Bailey and Chet Atkins are being recognized and that the Music City Walk of Fame is inducting the extraordinary talents of Mac McAnally, Clint Black and Lady Antebellum. This wonderful park — a place that both visitors and Nashvillians can enjoy — represents the best of Music City.”

Lady Antebellum will release their seventh, and most honest, studio album, Ocean, on Nov. 15.

“We all go through seasons, I think, where we’re more introspective,” Scott recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And then there’s more seasons of just celebrating living in the moment. For me, I think, I got married with three children into my thirties and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to figure some stuff out, and think about who these little girls are hopefully going to become, that I’m raising in my house.’ And so we wrote really honest. The songs that we found they were all really honest.

“There’s one about our kids that is a song that we didn’t write that I wish we had, but it’s about our children,” she continued. “It’s called ‘What I’m Leaving For,’ and even though we didn’t write it, it feels so personal that I’m excited for everyone to hear. I just think baring it all, being vulnerable builds connection with each other, with our fans, with anybody who, who gets to hear this record. So I’m excited for that.”

The title track became the cornerstone of the entire project, with the theme running throughout all 13 songs on the project.

“There’s this theme of returning to the core of who we are — as writers, vocalists and people that came out in each of these songs,” Haywood said of the album. “Our time in the studio with Dann [Huff] had an excitement that felt like we were making our first album all over again.”

“It’s such a cinematic and theatrical melody with a message that became the cornerstone of this record for us,” added Scott, discussing the title track. “‘Ocean’ is all of the things that we think and feel when we hear the word. This album is immersed in life stories about barely keeping your head above water all the way to those times that make you feel like everything is smooth sailing.”

The Music City Walk of Fame ceremony will be held on Oct. 22 at the Music City Walk of Fame Park in Nashville.

