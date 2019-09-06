Watch Kylie Rae Harris Perform ‘Feelin’ Good Again’ With Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker

The tragic death of Kylie Rae Harris is being felt all through the country music and Texas community. Harris was well known in the Texas music world, with sports writer Ben Baby recalling Harris’ flawless duet with Turnpike Troubadours, on Robert Earl Keen’s classic, “Feelin’ Good Again.”

“Absolutely awful news about Kylie Rae Harris,” Baby tweeted. “Will always remember her and Evan Felker with this impromptu rendition of REK’s ‘Feeling Good Again’ at Steamboat a few years ago.”

Maren Morris is also mourning the loss of Harris, who she performed with in the early days of her career.

“Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock,” Morris wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Harris. “[Kylie], you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace.”

Fellow Texan Pat Green also spoke out about the untimely loss of Harris.

The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night….rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris! — Pat Green (@PATGREENMUSIC) September 5, 2019

Harris passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in a three-car crash in northern New Mexico, while en route to play at a music festival. A 16-year-old driver was also killed in the crash, while the third drive escaped unharmed. Harris leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Harris’ death was confirmed by her publicist, in a statement shared with Billboard.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the statement read. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Photo Credit: YouTube