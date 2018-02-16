Kip Moore on Touring With Luke Bryan: He’s the ‘Most Gracious’ Human Being

Kip Moore will join Luke Bryan for a few dates on Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour, beginning Friday night, Feb. 16. The opportunity, Moore says, is one he is grateful for, even though it might be a bit unexpected.

“I could sit here and be politically correct like I know you’re probably hoping I’m going to be and be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been boys forever,’” Moore shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I’ve only been around Luke in passing and I’ve yet to really build a real friendship with Luke. He’s always been the most gracious, nicest human being. I think he’s a really good dude and I think we’re going to have a great time together, but Luke and I have yet to really spend a lot of time around each other.”

Moore’s friends, The Cadillac Three, will also join Bryan on the tour, which the 37-year-old says will only amp up the fun.

“Me and Jaren [Johnson], we’ve been buddies forever from the Cadillac Three, so I’m looking forward to it,” Moore says. “I’m glad that a guy like [Bryan], that’s had all the success that he’s had, is taking me and my buddy, Jaren and his band, out. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to a good time.”

Moore will continue his own headlining Plead the Fifth Tour in March as well, with Drake White once again serving as his opening act. But regardless of whether Moore is the headliner or the opener, he knows what wants to do as much as possible while he’s on the road.

“The different cities I go to allow me a chance, whether I’m on the west coast or east coast, I can get in the water, I can go surfing, I can do these things,” Moore says. “A lot of times, you’re stuck in a field out in the middle of nowhere, and there’s not a lot of ways to really grasp any creativity in that sense.”

A list of all of Moore’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

