Kimberly Williams-Paisley Gives Fans a Tour of Husband Brad Paisley's 'Organized' Closet

With so much time at home, it's no surprise that some people's personal spaces are looking a little different than normal, but in the case of Brad Paisley's closet, it's unclear whether this is an all-year-round situation. Over the weekend, Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, shared a video on Instagram giving fans a tour of her husband's closet, which currently consists of two large piles of clothes on the floor. "I just want you guys to know what I'm dealing with," she began as Paisley appeared and asked, "What are you doing?"

"I'm sorry, but I just have to show them," his wife said before panning the camera to the floor of the closet. "What is going on in the closet here?" she asked. "It's organized," Paisley declared. "This is the clean, over here. Those are clean... Over here is the dirty, for sure. That's the clean, that's the dirty." "What happens in the little empty spot?" Williams-Paisley asked, referring to a bare patch of carpet in the middle of the floor. "That's how you tell the difference," Paisley told his wife. "In the gap." Williams Paisley turned the statement into a hashtag in her caption, writing, "Brad’s closet, explained. #saturdayquarantine #mindthegap @bradpaisley #wereallinthistogether."

Paisley and Williams-Paisley have been keeping fans entertained with quarantine content for weeks now, including a clip Williams-Paisley shared in April of her husband dyeing her hair. The clip began with the two mixing up the dye, which Paisley liberally began applying to his wife's hair after she turned to the camera and mouthed, "I'm scared."

He joked, "I see no gray," and then, "When did you get a tattoo on your scalp?" Continuing the application process, he grumbled, "This is gonna ruin everything I've worked towards in my image. Everything." His wife said, "Thank you for doing this. I love you," to which he replied, "No you don't. You're using me for my talents." Williams-Paisley captioned the post, "Brad’s new gig. #quarantinelife #stayhome," while her husband joked in the comments, "Someone disable her friggin instagram account."

The couple has also been helping those in need with their free grocery store in Nashville, The Store, which opened in March and serves customers in need for a one-year period as they work toward self-sufficiency. "We had about a week of operating like we expected when we opened in March, and here we are opening something like this when, basically, all hell breaks loose," Paisley told Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

"Now we’re already serving three times the amount of people we expected right away. We thought we would soft roll this thing out, like a slow build to what we would become, and all of the sudden we’re kind of thrown into the fire with it, but it’s really going well so far — knock on wood — I think."