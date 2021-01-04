Kid Rock Pledges $100K to Barstool Sports' Small Business Fundraiser

✖

Kid Rock has hopped aboard The Barstool Sports Fund aimed at small businesses and did so in a big way with a $100,000 donation towards the cause. The country musician joins a long list of fellow celebrities who have showed his support for the fundraiser that was set in motion by the company’s president, Dave Portnoy.

“This is the American I love,” the singer wrote in all caps on Twitter. “Put me down for 100K. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out.” Portnoy shared Kid Rock’s post and added a comment, “Let’s go!!! Kid Rock!” As of Monday evening, the fund had exceeded $18 million in donations with the number continuing to rise as more than 139,000 supporters have chipped in to help out small businesses. Portnoy shared in his video that first revealed his plans the reason he set the charity up was to facilitate help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and more specifically, the restrictions across the country have explicitly hindered the income and operations for these mom and pop shops. He has stated that 100% of the proceeds will be going straight towards small businesses that are chosen.

THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE! https://t.co/j6ZgJWURlm

Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out. -Kid Rock@BarstoolFund @stoolpresidente — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2021

The fund’s page along with its Twitter account and Portnoy’s social media have been transparent in where the money has been going. One of the latest businesses to receive help was Steak Street in High Point, North Carolina, which was given $30,000. The Barstool Sports’ Small Business Fundraiser originally was targeting local businesses in the New York and New Jersey area before quickly expanding to the nation. What fueled his decision to start the fund, and kick in $500,000 of his own money to do so, was to provide support in an area that he says the government is lacking in. The fund originated shortly after the Senate passed the December relief fund.

Along with Kid Rock’s donation, many other notable figures have given financial support to the cause. Tom Brady, Guy Fieri and Darren Rovell have been among the others in a growing list who have made offerings. Portnoy's now hoping to get some big donations from the likes of Elon Musk, who he openly has called upon in interviews to help out.