Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Is Open for Business

Kid Rock is the latest celebrity to open up his very own bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, with the 47-year-old debuting Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse in October.

The bar hasn’t yet celebrated its official grand opening, but customers are now welcome to head inside and enjoy live music and drinks in Broadway’s newest honky tonk, which is located at 217 Broadway.

The four-story venue was a $20 million project, putting the focus on rock music and billed as “one big patio,” with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the city as well as a presumable breeze during summer months. The bottom floor will also have a band performing on a raised stage that offers patrons views from every angle.

Like many other bars on Broadway, there’s also a rooftop deck, and every floor features a bar as well as a stage view. Judging by the bar’s Facebook page, Kid Rock himself has also made at least one appearance, and visitors who have left reviews generally seem to feel positively about the space.

The venue will likely have its grand opening sometime soon, and if Kid Rock follows the example set by fellow country stars Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, there will be a free concert for fans in the bar’s future.

Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse is a collaboration between the singer and Al Ross and Steve Smith, who also have a hand in Tootsie’s, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central.

“I’m scared to put my name on anything because my name is on it,” Rock told the Tennessean back in June. “If I put my stamp on it and have a vision for it and it’s something that’s detrimental, it’s not worth the money or risk. At this point, I don’t need to take risks. I want to do things that are fun and with good people.”

Kid Rock is just the latest in a string of country stars to open up their own venues on Broadway. Florida Georgia Line has their venue, FGL House, Alan Jackson has AG’s Good Time Bar, Blake Shelton recently opened Ole Red, John Rich launched Redneck Riviera, Dierks Bentley has Whiskey Row and Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar opened its doors this summer, as did Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge.

The bar isn’t Kid Rock’s first foray into such a venture, however, as he already has a venue, Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit, in his Michigan hometown.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Legato