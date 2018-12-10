Kid Rock Invited to Leiper’s Folk Christmas Parade After Controversial Remarks About Joy Behar

After missing out on the Nashville Christmas parade, Kid Rock was invited to a parade in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. The singer was dropped from the Nashville parade after making controversial remarks about The View co-host, Joy Behar.

The Lieper’s Fork parade was previously scheduled for this weekend, but was postponed until Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. ET due to the inclement weather forecast for this weekend.

Laura Musgrave, director of the Christmas parade, told The Tennesseean it was Kid Rock who reached out to organizers about participating in the parade.

“He has some friends out here, and we’re wild and wacky, eclectic and fun,” Musgrave told the paper. “This parade has never been about politics — it’s a Christmas parade.”

Although Kid Rock might join the parade, it already has a grand marshal. John Schneider, the star of Dukes of Hazzard and recent Dancing With The Stars contestant, will lead the parade.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, was dropped from the Nashville Christmas parade last weekend after he complained about political correctness and called Behar a “b—” during an interview with Fox & Friends.

“God forbid you say something a little bit wrong, you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and another. People need to calm down get a little less politically correct,” Rock said on the show. “I would say, ‘love everybody,’ except I’d say, ‘screw that Joy Behar b—.”

Rock was replaced with James Shaw Jr., the man hailed as a hero for saving lives during a mass shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House earlier this year.

The singer did apologize for using a curse word on live television, but said he stood by his sentiments.

“Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.’” Kid Rock wrote on Instagram.

“Today I said ‘Screw that Joy Behar b—.’ Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story,” he added. “I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me. God Bless America.”

Kid Rock later accepted defeat and was not grand marshal at the parade Saturday.

“Well folks, it is official… my parade has been rained on,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with his granddaughter. “But in the end, it is not about me. It is about the kids and the wonderful work they do at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Either way, myself, family and especially my granddaughter, are gonna enjoy today. Sending well wishes for a break in the rain and a successful parade.”

Rock also recently appeared in Bill Anderson’s video for his song “Waffle House Christmas,” alongside Gretchen Wilson, Jeannine Seely and Tanya Tucker.

