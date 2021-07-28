Kevin Costner Announces Tour Supporting 'Yellowstone'-Inspired Album

✖

Kevin Costner is a musician along with being an actor, and the 66-year-old just announced a string of tour dates supporting his band, Modern West's, album Tales From Yellowstone, which was inspired by his hit television show, Yellowstone.

"Big news…we’re hitting the road!" Costner shared on social media. "The band and I are so excited to be playing the #TalesFromYellowstone album live." Tales From Yellowstone was released in June 2020 and was inspired by the hit Paramount show, specifically Costner's character, John Dutton. "This project was really special to me and the band—a chance to get into the mind of John Dutton, my character on @yellowstone, and express his emotions musically," Costner recently shared with fans. "We are incredibly excited for a chance to play this album live for you guys."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

Kevin Costner & Modern West will begin their tour on Aug. 24 in Ardmore, Oklahoma and play a total of nine shows before wrapping in early September. Around two months later, Yellowstone's highly-anticipated Season 4 will premiere on Paramount in November.

The network recently released a teaser for the upcoming season, which picks up after Costner's John Dutton was shot and left for dead on the side of the road. The actor is featured in the only new footage present in the trailer, which shows John on the side of the road as Rip (Cole Hauser) arrives in a truck and tells him, "John, don't you die on me now! Not like this. You hear me?" On the screen, the teaser declares, "Revenge will be worth the wait."

Along with Costner, Hauser and other fan-favorite cast members, several new faces will join the show for Season 4 including Kathryn Kelly, who has been cast as a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy, Jacki Weaver, who will play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, the company attempting to break John Dutton's grip on his ranch's acreage, Piper Perabo, who will arrive as a protester from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals and Finn Little, who will appear as Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip. See Kevin Costner & Modern West's full list of tour dates below.

Aug. 24 - Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall

Aug. 25 & 25 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Aug. 27 - Crockett, TX @ Crockett Civic Center

Aug. 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

Aug. 29 - Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's Texas

Sept. 2 - Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair

Sept. 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 4 - Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater