Kenny Rogers’ Death Mourned Across the Country Music World

Kenny Rogers' death is currently hitting the country music world as stars and personalities in […]

By

Kenny Rogers’ death is currently hitting the country music world as stars and personalities in Nashville and beyond are waking up. The country superstar, known for countless iconic tracks, died at 10:25 p.m. on Friday night, according a statement from his family. They made his death public just hours later, striking a major blow to the country community overnight.

Countless tributes to the “Islands in the Stream” and “Lady” singer have been pouring in from fans, friends and onlookers. Country musicians and radio personalities are just now starting to react to Rogers’ passing and are taking to Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to share their heartbreak over the news. Many are also sharing personal experiences with the music legend, who was also known for his time as The First Edition’s lead singer.

Scroll through to see what some of country music’s legends and bright stars are saying about Rogers.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a modern country music heavyweight and reality TV staple as a coach on The Voice. However, he may not have gotten to where he is today with the influence of Rogers, with Shelton himself noting “The Gambler” had an enormous impact on him.

Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones, Dancing With the Stars winner and host of The Bobby Bones Show, shared the above footage of his first interview with Rogers. He also noted their “friendly relationship” they kept afterwards, as well.

“RIP Kenny . This was many years ago . The first time we met. On the radio show,” Bones wrote. “For years after that, we maintained a friendly relationship off the air too.”

LeeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes was one of the first to sound off on Rogers’ death overnight, not long after his death was made public. She noted the “We’ve Got Tonight” singer’s legendary status.

John Rich

John Rich, one half of Big & Rich, looked back on his time working with Rogers and also called him a generation-defining artist.

Charlie Daniels

The Charlie Daniels Band’s leader was also among the country legends paying tribute to their peer. Daniels shared an eloquent note about how deeply Rogers’ songs are embeded in people’s lives.

Wynonna

Wynonna was another country giant who shared tributes to Rogers, noting how nice the star had been to her over the years. She accompanied her message with a photo alongside Rogers and Lionel Richie.

Jake Owen

One of country’s current stars, Jake Owen, shared some kind words about Rogers, noting he woke up to the sad news. He praised “The Gambler” for having “a voice like no other.”

Dolly Parton

As of this writing, Rogers’ longtime friend and collaborator Dolly Parton is the latest to speak out on the news, posting a short text note along with a video addressing the passing. The pair shared the stage countless times and sang “Islands in the Stream” together, with their recording of the song now known as one of the greatest duets of all time.

“I loved Kenny with all my heart,” she said before tearing up. “My heart is broken, and a big old chunk of it has gone with him today.”

