Kenny Chesney Shares Big News for 2018

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road!
The country star has announced that he will be heading out on a stadium tour in 2018, bringing his Trip Around the Sun Tour to 18 cities between April and August.
Chesney announced the shows in a video, standing in various stadiums he will be playing at and donning a helmet for each stadium’s respective NFL team in the process. Taste of Country shares that these dates are only a portion of the singer’s tour schedule.
The 49-year-old will be joined by Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay. A ticket presale begins today at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and tickets will be available to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27.
While it’s unclear whether Chesney is working on a new studio album, the singer is releasing a 30-song live album titled Live from No Shoes Nation, which will feature performances from artists including Eric Church, Taylor Swift, Grace Potter and the Zac Brown Band.
See Chesney’s released list of dates below:
April 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
April 28 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller Park
May 5 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
May 19 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 2 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field
June 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Mapfre Stadium
June 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
June 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium
July 7 — Seattle, Wash. @ Centurylink Field
July 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 21 — Saint Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 4 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 18 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 24 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
