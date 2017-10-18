Kenny Chesney Shares Big News for 2018

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road!

The country star has announced that he will be heading out on a stadium tour in 2018, bringing his Trip Around the Sun Tour to 18 cities between April and August.

Chesney announced the shows in a video, standing in various stadiums he will be playing at and donning a helmet for each stadium’s respective NFL team in the process. Taste of Country shares that these dates are only a portion of the singer’s tour schedule.

The 49-year-old will be joined by Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay. A ticket presale begins today at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and tickets will be available to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27.

While it’s unclear whether Chesney is working on a new studio album, the singer is releasing a 30-song live album titled Live from No Shoes Nation, which will feature performances from artists including Eric Church, Taylor Swift, Grace Potter and the Zac Brown Band.

See Chesney’s released list of dates below:

April 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 28 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller Park

May 5 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

May 19 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 2 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Mapfre Stadium

June 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

June 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

July 7 — Seattle, Wash. @ Centurylink Field

July 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 21 — Saint Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 4 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 18 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 24 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

