Kenny Chesney to Receive 2020 CRB Artist Humanitarian Award

Kenny Chesney will soon have another award to add to his massive collection. The singer has just been announced as the recipient of the 2020 CRB Artist Humanitarian Award, given during the annual CRS (Country Radio Seminar) event held in February.

“I was raised to lend a hand where I could, but also to reach out quietly and keep the focus on the people who need the help,” Chesney said in a statement. “I’ve always tried to do the right thing where I could, but this award really belongs to all the people I’ve met over the years who are rebuilding their lives, their homes, their world. Watching them come together – the courage, the hours and strength they give to these things – my award is getting to be inspired by what these people have accomplished.”

Chesney is known almost as much for his philanthropic efforts as he is for his award-winning music. The Tennessee native launched his Love for Love City Foundation to help in the rebuilding efforts for St. John island, where Chesney had a home, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in 2017. In addition, proceeds from his recent Songs for the Saints album went to the rebuilding efforts, raising more than a million dollars for various efforts in the area, including donating instruments to the St. John School for the Arts.

Chesney has also supported numerous other charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, MusiCares, the Red Cross, ACM Lifting Lives, Farm Aid, Kids Wish Network and numerous others.

“It’s as if this award was created for Kenny Chesney. Artists with his career span are rare,” said CRS/CRB Board President, Kurt Johnson. “Among them, artists who do as much good as he does, for as long as he has, without calling attention to it, are particularly singular. Here’s to you, Kenny.”

Chesney will receive the 2020 CRB Artist Humanitarian Award on Feb. 13, as part of the 2nd Annual Warner Music Nashville (WMN) Kickoff Luncheon. The event serves as the official launch of Country Radio Seminar 2020, which will be held Feb. 19 to Feb. 21. Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have also been announced as speakers during the three-day industry event. More information can be found at CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Chesney currently does not have any tour dates scheduled. Songs for the Saints can be purchased by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: EB Media / Allister Ann