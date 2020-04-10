Kenny Chesney Releases New Song, ‘Knowing You’

Kenny Chesney fans now have a little more new music to listen to, with Chesney dropping a new song, “Knowing You,” on Friday, April 10. The Tennessee native first teased the track earlier this week, explaining that the nostalgic song isn’t about any one specific person. “For me, this song brought back so much of the innocent hopefulness of country music, and it reminded me of so many people,” Chesney wrote on Instagram. “It was one of those songs I knew we had to do.”

“Knowing You” is a reflective ballad in which Chesney speaks to an unknown person and looks back on the memories they made, admitting that he always knew they would eventually leave him and that he has no regrets about their time together. The song was written by Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins. “But God we were so alive / I was a kid on a carnival ride,” the chorus reads. “Holdin’ my breath ’til the moment / When you were gonna leave me too soon / But I’d do it all over ’cause damn it was good knowing you.”

“When I heard this song, it knocked me out. It’s such a classic kind of country song you don’t hear anymore and it’s so pure,” Chesney shared in a second Instagram post. “The idea that you’re wishing the best for the other person, kind of smiling, and knowing just what they’re doing is something the best people in our lives make us feel. And it doesn’t have to be a lover who’s gone, or even a friend whose dream took them in another direction. It can be someone who’s passed away, just staring into the sunset, knowing they’re living that best part of life in heaven, maybe even looking down on you and smiling.”

“Knowing You” is the second release from Chesney’s upcoming album Here and Now., following the project’s title track. Chesney released the tracklist for the album last month and Here and Now is set for release on May 1. Chesney will support the album with his Chillaxification Tour, which has been delayed until May 30 due to the coronavirus. All of the tour dates scheduled for April and May dates through May 28 have been postponed.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” Chesney said in a statement. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.”