Kenny Chesney Mourns Loss of Radio Host Bob Kingsley, Calling Him a ‘True Friend’

Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of acclaimed radio host, Bob Kingsley. The 80-year-old, who passed away after a battle with bladder cancer, is being grieved by many in the country music community, including Chesney.

“I listened to Kingsley every Sunday, as a child and as a college kid driving from Knoxville to Johnson City,” Chesney told The Tennessean. “I had heroes in country music and Bob Kingsley brought those heroes closer to me. He made them real, made them human. He was a friend. Not just an associate within the business, but a true friend. He was also a true friend of the genre of country music and it will never be the same without his voice. I am going to miss him.”

Josh Turner, who is still mourning the loss of his longtime sound man, David Turner, also spoke out about Kingsley’s passing.

“Hearing Bob Kingsley’s voice coming through the radio on American Country Countdown is ingrained in my memories from growing up in South Carolina dreaming of being a country singer,” Turner posted on social media. “The stories behind the songs and artists he told helped me realize that my dreams were attainable. He and his work will be missed tremendously. He did a lot for country music and I will forever be grateful for that.”

Bobby Bones, who hosts the award-winning radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, posted a tribute to Kingsley shortly after the news of his death was announced.

“Rest In Peace to Bob Kingsley,” Bones posted. “I spent many weekends as a kid listening to his countdown. And spent many occasions as I got older telling him how much I admired him. This picture is just one of those occasions. Rest easy friend.”

A celebration of life for Kingsley will be held in Nashville on, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at The CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The family has requested that donations be made, in his honor, to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum or the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund, in lieu of flowers.

