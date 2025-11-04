Kenny Chesney Makes Rare Comments on His Sex Life

Kenny Chesney is offering insight into his friendship with Grace Potter as he shares rare comments about his intimate life in his newly released memoir, Heart Life Music.

The 57-year-old country star weighed in on speculation about his relationship with Potter, with whom he collaborated on 2010’s “You and Tequila,” writing that the music video for the song led to some misunderstanding about the nature of their friendship.

“Anyone who’s ever seen that video assumes we were having sex,” Chesney wrote. “Even Mom thought we were sleeping together, but that wasn’t true. That chemistry comes from our gypsy souls, our desire to chase music where it takes us and disappear into places we can be still.”

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Musicians Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter pose in the Wonderwall.com Portrait Studio during 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CMT)

Instead, Chesney wrote that he and Potter simply “spent two days in Malibu, rolling around the canyons, seeing the cliffs and the ocean, drinking tequila and talking about life, love, what you dream and how hard it can be getting there.”

Chesney recalled reaching out to Potter to collaborate after listening to her live album, writing that he knew they were “aligned” musically and that she “sounded like coming home.”

“We’d talked longer than she was in the vocal booth,” he said of the start of their friendship. “Even before it was mixed, we knew it was something. That’s the thing: You know.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 07: Grace Potter and Kenny Chesney onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

“I’ve always believed there are things in our lives that were predetermined — set into motion by some larger power,” the “When the Sun Goes Down” singer wrote. “Grace was absolutely one.”

He added, “Grace and I have told each other our deepest secrets, talked each other through tough stuff and tried to show up for the other. I’ve told her things I wouldn’t tell anyone else, because rather than judge or saying, ‘How did you let that happen?’ she asks, ‘How can I help?’”