Kenny Chesney Selling 56-Acre Estate for Whopping Sum

Kenny Chesney’s is 56-acre Nashville property is up for grabs and if anyone has $14 million, they can have it. Robb Report reveals that the Chesney, 53, purchased the Tuscan-style villa in 2009 for $9.25 million. Affectionately called Bella Luce, which means “beautiful light” in Italian, was designed by local Nashville architect Brad Norris. Chesney gave Norris all of the power as far as designing the estate. Jimmy Franks of Old South Construction was the builder and used mostly authentic materials.

Inside the home boasts walnut floors, hand-carved Mesquite-wood doors, and large cedar and Douglas fireplace exposed wood beams. “What makes my heart sing are the exquisite Venetian plaster walls throughout the entire house,” Stroud tells the publication. “It involves a remarkably time-consuming, and expensive, process where several layers of plaster are hand-troweled and then given a wax finish to produce this beautiful luster and sheen.”

Chesney was attracted to the property for its security and privacy. Behind the gates of the estates reveals a half-mile-long driveway leading to the tree-shrouded, brick-paved circular motor court. When Chesney bought the estate in 2009, it featured more than 30 acres of land. Chesney added additional plots for more privacy, as well investment, which she says was a great idea. “If a buyer wanted to, there are parcels that could be developed and sold off while still keeping the property as a very sizable estate,” she says.

The home has over 12,000 square feet of living space spread over four floors, with elevators connecting them all. Amenities include a pool area, game room, gym, theatre room, and more. There’s also a spectacular view of the city.