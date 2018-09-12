Kendall Jenner Calls Chris Stapleton a ‘Gorgeous Human Being’

Kendall Jenner is continuing to speak out about her obsession with Chris Stapleton. The reality TV star and fashion model used the Zaza World Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 to gush about the “Millionaire” singer and his recent concert.

“I have never gone so hard in my life, you guys. Chris Stapleton is a gorgeous human being. Gorgeous,” she said, referring to a recent Stapleton show (quote via CMT). “It’s insane. But beyond physically gorgeous, he has an incredible stage presence, and it’s just his music. You guys. I couldn’t handle it. I had chills the entire time. It was so beautiful. I’ve never danced so hard in my life.”

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star professed her love of the country music hitmaker. Jenner previously posted on social media, while at the Stapleton show, a photo of Stapleton performing, writing, ” “I love you Chris Stapleton.Call me.”

But while Stapleton may have noticed, it was his wife, Morgane, who responded to the 22-year-old.

“When @kendalljenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner,” Morgane quipped.

One-sided celebrity crushes aside, Stapleton relies on his spouse in every area of his life.

“She knows all my tricks — that’s what I tell people — onstage and off,” said the 40-year-old (quote via the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show). “It’s a cool thing. I don’t think I know anybody else who gets that level of being married, but also working and interacting. And sometimes that’s a hard thing to walk around ’cause we’re married, but also, how cool. We take the kids out, and we’ve got just a traveling family road show. It’s fantastic.”

Kendall and her sister, Kylie, might live their lives in the public eye, but Stapleton’s four children, including his five-month-old twin boys, will stay out of the spotlight until they are old enough to decide if they want to be famous.

“I signed up for this,” Stapleton told The Boot. “My children did not. I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They’re children, and they deserve the chance to be children.”

Stapleton is the most nominated artist leading into the upcoming CMA Awards, with five nods, including Male Vocalist of the Year and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin