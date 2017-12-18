Kelsea Ballerini Duets With Trisha Yearwood

We’re in L O V E with these girls @trishayearwood @KelseaBallerini ❤️😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/MSi2WC9GOa — The BIG 98 (@98WSIX) December 16, 2017

Many artists dream of sharing the stage with the performers that influenced them in their own careers, and that dream came true for Kelsea Ballerini on Friday night in Nashville when she took the stage with Trisha Yearwood, who is touring with husband Garth Brooks.

Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, had gone to see the pair’s show on Dec. 10 in Nashville during the first of Brooks’ seven planned shows in the city. Afterwards, Ballerini tweeted, “I wanna be Trisha Yearwood when I grow up.”

I wanna be @trishayearwood when I grow up. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 11, 2017

Yearwood responded, telling Ballerini to “come sing with me anytime,” and just a few days later, the two women made it happen. Brooks and Yearwood have been traveling the country for the past three years on Brooks’ World Tour, and the star is joined by special guest Yearwood during ever performance.

On Dec. 15, Ballerini joined Yearwood on stage to sing the latter’s hit “She’s in Love With the Boy,” and fan-captured video shows just how much fun the 24-year-old was having in the moment.

Earlier that morning, the singer had tweeted about her impending surprise appearance.

“Surprise happening tonight that I am shaking in my boots about already,” she wrote. “I love Nashville.”

After the performance, Ballerini gushed about the moment on Instagram, sharing screenshots of her tweet exchange with Yearwood and a video of their performance.

“The lesson here is if you tweet it and wish real hard, sometimes the country Gods listen,” she wrote. “Garth & Trisha thank you for sharing your stage with me tonight…best Christmas gift ever.”

