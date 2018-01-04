Kelsea Ballerini Is ‘Obsessed’ With Thomas Rhett’s Family

Thomas Rhett‘s fans love his family almost as much as they love his music, and Kelsea Ballerini is no exception.

The singer spent plenty of time with Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, during the spring when she opened for him on his Home Team Tour, even going on a few double dates with her husband, Morgan Evans. Rhett and Akins are parents to 2-year-old adopted daughter Willa Gray and biological daughter Ada James, who was born in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m obsessed with [the Akins Family] because that is their priority. Their family and Willa and their new baby… that is truly what they care the most about and their top priority,” Ballerini recently told Sounds Like Nashville and other media. “He loves music, but he loves Lauren and he loves those babies. And I think, honestly…I think it’s making everything better for him because I think when your personal life is thriving, your professional life is the best. You’re just overall happier.”

Rhett and Ballerini also hosted the CMA Fest television special over the summer, and are good friends.

While Rhett’s personal life is thriving, so is Ballerini’s, as the singer tied the knot with Evans in December in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“When you can do everything you want and then share it with someone,” Ballerini recently told People, “that makes for a full life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur