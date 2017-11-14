Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban’s ‘Female’

the reason i Love country music is because we have songwriters like @nicatnitemusic @shanemcanally and @rosscopperman who write lyrical and brilliant truth and artists like @keithurban who are bold enough to put it out into the world. bowing down to this one. #female A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Keith Urban recently released his new song “Female,” and the powerful track is already making an impact in the world of country music.

Tackling topics like gender roles and victim-shaming, the song has been praised by a number of artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, who shared a cover of the track on her Instagram page.

In her caption, Ballerini praised the song’s writers, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, as well as Urban for putting the song into the world.

In her caption, Ballerini praised the song's writers, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, as well as Urban for putting the song into the world.

Urban recently revealed that he added even more girl power to the song with Galyon and his wife Nicole Kidman, on backing vocals.

“I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song,” Urban said at the CMA Awards in Nashville last week, via The Boot, “because it just felt very right for what the song means to me.”

