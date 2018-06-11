Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s New ‘I Hate Love Songs’ Video

Kelsea Ballerini just released the video for her latest single, “I Hate Love Songs.” The tune is from her 2017 Unapologetically album.

The video playfully mocks romantic cliches, before ending with Ballerini getting a phone call from “M,” presumably her real-life husband, Morgan Evans. But while the video for the song, written by Ballerini along with Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen, might be light-hearted, for Ballerini, “I Hate Love Songs” is no laughing matter.

“I will never forget introducing ‘I Hate Love Songs’ at the Grand Ole Opry before my record was even out, and just the overwhelming feeling of magic,” Ballerini recalls. “I’d never experienced anything like that before with a song. It’s sweet and sassy.”

“As one of the first songs I wrote for Unapologetically, the song really captures my journey of loss, life, love, and truly is the heartbeat of this record,” she adds. “Seeing radio embrace this story has meant the world to me.”

“I Hate Love Songs” is already in the Top 30 and climbing, poised to be Ballerini’s next big hit, even though it almost didn’t make it onto Unapologetically.

“It wasn’t going to be on the album originally,” Ballerini tells Billboard. “We thought we were done with it, but I had about five co-writes left. So, I go into one with Trevor Rosen and Shane McAnally. I know them both really well, and they know that I had been writing for this record for two years. We went in, and they asked ‘What else do you need for this album?’ I said ‘You know what? I think I need another love song, but gosh, I hate love songs!’

“As soon as it came out of my mouth,” she continues, “we just looked at each other as if to say ‘Go.’ It was just the most poetic, fun, Dr. Seuss kind of words that we were using, and it just fell out.”

The Tennessee native will hit the road later this week to serve as the opening act on Keith Urban‘s Graffiti U World Tour, which kicks off on June 15.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that he’s my favorite artist,” says Ballerini. “The way that he grows and re-invents himself, but always leads with a great lyric … ‘Stupid Boy’ is the song that made me stop in my tracks and want to do this.”

Find a list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows at KelseaBallerini.com. Download “I Hate Love Songs” on iTunes.

