Kelsea Ballerini ‘Honored’ to Be Included on Thomas Rhett’s ‘Center Point Road’ Record

Thomas Rhett just revealed his track list for his upcoming Center Point Road record, which includes a surprise collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini.

So honored TR asked me to be a part of the title track of this INCREDIBLE record. Can’t wait for you to hear it! ❤️ https://t.co/XaNELocNow — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 28, 2019

Rhett revealed the track list on social media, which also includes a collaboration with Jon Pardi on a song called “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Ballerini and Rhett have been friends for a long time, with the two stars co-hosting the CMA Fest TV special for the last two years. Ballerini also opened for Rhett on his Home Team Tour, where she became a fan of not just Rhett but his entire family, including his wife, Lauren Akins.

“I’m obsessed with [his family] because that is their priority. Their family and Willa and their new baby… that is truly what they care the most about and their top priority,” Ballerini previously stated. “He loves music, but he loves Lauren and he loves those babies. And I think, honestly…I think it’s making everything better for him because I think when your personal life is thriving, your professional life is the best. You’re just overall happier.”

Rhett’s Center Point Road record will be released on May 31. The album, which includes his current single, “Look What God Gave Her,” is one of his most personal projects to date.

“For me, Center Point Road really symbolizes what it was like to grow up in Hendersonville,” Rhett said of the record, speaking about his Tennessee hometown. “First dates, first football games, first heartbreak, first kisses, success and failures. I really feel like that road shaped who I am today, and it felt fitting because the record, for the most part, is pretty nostalgic. Songs like ‘Almost,’ ‘That Old Truck’ and especially ‘Center Point Road,’ really describe who I was as a kid and teenager, and who I’ve become as an adult.”

Rhett is proud of each of the songs on Center Point Road, which he is eager to share with his fans.

“On this one, I just got back to why I wanted to make music in the first place – and that was writing great songs,” Rhett said. “This is one of those records that every time I listen back to it, it still feels new.”

Pre-order Center Point Road at ThomasRhett.com.

