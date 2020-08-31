Kelsea Ballerini's latest single, "Hole in the Bottle," is a classic country drinking song, and the singer echoed the song's vintage vibe with the music video, which was released on Monday. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip, which Ballerini referred to as "a drunken daydream," begins as a black-and-white vintage film that starts with Ballerini draining a wineglass, dressed in full flapper gear including a fringed gown, fur wrap and waved hair.

The premise of the song is that Ballerini's bottle of wine must have a leak, since the liquid inside disappearing, and the star's glass of red serves as a supporting character in the music video, which turns to color when the song hits its first chorus. "There's a hole in the bottle / leaking all this wine / it's already empty, and it ain't even suppertime," she sings as she alternatively poses against a wall, lounges on a bed with friends in the middle of a field, does a dance routine, plays chess with herself and paints a portrait of her dog, Dibs.

"Hole in the Bottle," which the 26-year-old wrote with Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley and Steph Jones, is one of the most country-leaning songs in Ballerini's discography and appears on the singer's third album, kelsea. While performing the song during this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Ballerini referred to the track as her "first-ever drinking song."

"For me, the last few years have been about digging into who I am as a young woman now, how I feel about myself, and the things I struggle with, the things I love, the things I've found a lot of joy in, the things that make me really anxious," Ballerini told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year when discussing kelsea. "That's what I ended up writing about because that's what I've been walking through and experiencing. So it's kind of like the get-to-know-myself album."

Ballerini will perform "Hole in the Bottle" during the upcoming ACM Awards on Sept. 16, taking the stage at the Ryman Auditorium. Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi will perform from the Ryman during the show, which will be broadcast from three iconic venues in Nashville also including the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry. Ballerini is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the ceremony along with Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood.