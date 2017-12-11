Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Favorite Christmas Tradition

Kelsea Ballerini and her new husband, Morgan Evans, will likely begin new Christmas traditions of their own this year, but there is at least one holiday tradition that will carry over into married life whether they like it or not — ugly pajamas!

“Last year was his first year,” Ballerini tells PopCulture.com about Evans’ initial Christmas with her family. “There are pictures. Footie pajamas. He was a trooper about it. This year we’ll see. They get progressively more embarrassing each year. My mom picks them. Two years ago, they had butt flaps with a bear on it. All of them.”

Ballerini received her sparkling diamond on Christmas Day last year, but she says nothing will top the gift she received on her first Christmas living in Nashville.

“My mom got me my first nice guitar,” recalls the “Legends” singer. “It was a $300 Yamaha, and I still have it. She got me a Taylor. It was my first really nice guitar. It sounded really beautiful. It had a plug-in so I could play it, at [Nashville’s] Puckett’s, and all the places I first started to play.”

Ballerini will headline her own Unapologetically Tour in 2018, kicking off on Feb. 8, which means she will have to tackle her New Year’s Resolution — learning to rest — pretty early in the year.

“Honestly, I think the most important thing to me right now is to take a break, and let myself breathe, and let myself appreciate everything that has happened this year, and take a minute,” shares Ballerini. “Next year is going to be awesome, and I want to make sure I’m in the perfect headspace for it.”

Ballerini's latest album, Unapologetically, is available for purchase on Amazon and iTunes.