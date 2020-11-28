Watch: Kelly Clarkson Shares Acoustic 'Kellyoke' Cover of Lady A's 'Need You Now'

Kelly Clarkson took on Lady A for her latest installment of "Kellyoke," performing the country trio's smash hit "Need You Now" during the Nov. 25 episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Backed only by a piano, Clarkson slowed the song down and delivered a stirring acoustic version, allowing a new facet of the plaintive track to shine and proving once again that the American Idol winner really can sing anything.

"Need You Now" was written by Lady A members Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley along with Josh Kear. It was released in 2009 as the lead single to their sophomore album of the same name and went on to be a multi-week No. 1. It won four Grammy Awards in 2011 including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Country Song. It also became the ninth most downloaded song in history in 2011 as well as the most downloaded country song in history.

Clarkson covers all genres on "Kellyoke" and has included numerous country hits, performing songs by Shania Twain, Jason Aldean, Faith Hill, Johnny Cash, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Jo Dee Messina and more.

On the Nov. 24 episode of the show, Clarkson shared a message with fans documenting the lessons she has learned this year. The singer received the prompt, "I'm grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about...," answering, "myself."

"Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself," she said. "My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?"

"People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, 'Oh, well that means they're bad.' Well, it doesn't necessarily mean that, it just means that you're on different paths. And I think that that's okay." "Everybody's on a different learning curve," she added.

Some fans speculated that Clarkson's words may have been a hint about the reason for her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, with who Clarkson shares two children with. Blackstock also has two older children from a previous marriage and Clarkson has previously said that she wants to keep the details of their split private for the sake of their kids.