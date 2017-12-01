Kelly Clarkson’s House Was Robbed but Her Family Is Safe

Kelly Clarkson‘s family had quite a scare recently when their home was robbed, but thankfully, her family is safe and sound.

The singer shared the story with Extra at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Thursday when responding to an observation about how well things had been going for her, revealing that the Los Angeles home she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock and their children had been burgled.

“We got robbed last night,” she said. “Yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was, like, bashed in.”

When asked if anything of value was taken, the American Idol winner replied, “Materialistic things we didn’t care about, the guy was in our kid’s room… so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good.”

“Other than that little hiccup everything has been really great in our lives, and we’re very blessed and grateful,” she added. “Even in that scenario, we weren’t in the house, which is a blessing.”

Clarkson received the Powerhouse Award at the ceremony, and performed the title track from her latest album, Meaning of Life.

Talking to Billboard about what the term “powerhouse” means to her, Clarkson said, “I guess it’s someone who walks into a room and, like them or hate them, they’re here!”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com