Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ in Humorous Promo for New Talk Show

As Kelly Clarkson gears up for her upcoming new TV talk show, appropriately called The Kelly Clarkson Show, she is getting ready to have her life busier than it has likely ever been. So it makes sense that Clarkson used the Dolly Parton classic hit, “9 to 5,” to promote the new show.

The video begins with Clarkson’s alarm going off, and her drinking coffee and getting in the shower to start her day. She then takes on a multitude of jobs, including an auto mechanic, waitress, construction worker, fire fighter and police officer, before wrapping up the video by reminding fans that The Kelly Clarkson Show begins on Monday, Sept. 9.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kevin Hart was scheduled to the first guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but due to his injuries suffered in a car accident, he was unable to appear. Instead, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took his place. While Clarkson certainly won’t have any trouble finding stars to appear on her show, Trisha Yearwood would likely jump at the chance to sit down and chat with Clarkson.

“First of all, she’s real. She’s going to tell you everything that’s going on with her,” Yearwood boasted to PEOPLE Now. “She’s also just not afraid to tell all the details. But also, she’s a pro.”

Yearwood was already a fan of Clarkson when they filmed a TV special, and she got to see firsthand how strong of a work ethic the American Idol alum held.

“She was newly pregnant and she was really sick,” Yearwood recalled. “She would come out and she was hosting a Christmas special! She would come out and sing, she would go backstage and lose her lunch and come back out again and no one knew …She’s ‘whatever it takes.’ She’s a pro.”

Clarkson has certainly had her share of health concerns this year as well. She hosted the Billboard Music Awards while battling appendicitis, going under the knife only a few hours later to have her appendix removed. Clarkson also recently revealed that she had a cyst on her ovary burst while filming The Voice.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,’” she told PEOPLE, adding that it “was more painful than the appendicitis.”

“I was like, ‘Anyone a fan? Can someone help me get a hospital room?’” Clarkson recalled. “I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like ‘What is happening?’”

Season 17 of The Voice will premiere on Sept. 23. Check The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s website for local listings.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Daniel Torok