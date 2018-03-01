Kelly Clarkson Says ‘American Idol’ Skipped out on Part of Her Prize

Kelly Clarkson got her start by winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, but according to the singer, the show skipped out on part of her prize.

“Everybody got a car but the OG,” Clarkson exclaimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside her Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t get a car,” she continued. “You know who got a car? Clay Aiken got a car! He didn’t even win! His mom got a car! Carrie [Underwood] I heard got offered a plane!”

As for what she did receive?

“I won a career,” Clarkson cracked. “Of working hard for it.”

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson further reminisced about her Idol days, sharing that she initially didn’t even realize the competition would be televised when she auditioned.

“I was doing anything,” she said, “Because I didn’t have anything.”

Clarkson shared that she learned the show would be televised by her third audition.

“I was one of those dumb people that’s like, ‘Where do I sign?” she continued. “It could’ve ended very poorly.”

The singer is now serving as a coach on The Voice, which premiered its fourteenth season on Monday.

“I think I feel more pressure than every other coach that’s been on there,” Clarkson admitted of her new duties, though she did admit that she thinks she makes a “fabulous coach.”

The mom of two explained that she feels her experience on Idol will be helpful to the contestants she will be mentoring on the show, even ribbing fellow coaches Adam Levine, Shelton and Alicia Keys, who have all won The Voice during various seasons.

“They all remind me that they’ve won and I’m like ‘I have too,’” she joked. “Just not this show.”

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com