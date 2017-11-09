Keith Urban Wins Single of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards

Keith Urban kicked off the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday with a big win for Single of the Year! Taking to the stage with his own unique style and fashionable flair, Urban got emotional accepting their CMA Award for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

As one of the biggest categories for Nashville songwriters and producers, Urban went on to thank his family, including wife Nicole Kidman.

Written by Steven Lee Olsen, Hillary Lindsey and Clint Lagerberg, Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is the fourth single off his ninth studio album, Ripcord.

It went on to top the Hot Country Songs chart for 12 straight weeks and reached No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100, in addition to reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts.

Urban will be debuting his brand new single, “Female,” an anthem of encouragement and empowerment at the awards tonight, inspired by the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry.