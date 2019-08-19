Keith Urban Sings Praises of Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Lover,’ and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Taylor Swift’s latest single has earned some high praise since its release last week. Her song “Lover” even caught the attention of country music superstar, Keith Urban. Urban sent out his thoughts on the single, drawing quite the response from Swift.

“Huge shoutout today to [Taylor Swift] on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the ‘art’ of making music,” Urban tweeted.

The comment had Swift feeling some way as she quickly retweeted the post and shared her reaction to hearing his comments.

“Are you kidding me? This is the nicest thing anyone has ever said,” Swift began her tweet in all caps. “You’re the best and so kind to say this.”

A few other music stars sent their thoughts on her latest single towards Swift, including Troye Sivan.

Grinning at this tweet!! And always in awe of your music 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 https://t.co/0w8uOHSOYm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 17, 2019

Urban and Swift have a long connection with one another dating back to Swift’s younger years when she was opening for Urban on Escape Together world tour.

Back in 2013, Swift and Urban collaborated on a single, “Highway Don’t Care,” along with Tim McGraw. The song received much attention on the charts, earning numerous awards at the Country Music Awards and American Country Awards.

The country-turned-pop singer also had Urban as one of her guests during her record-breaking world tour in support of her album 1989.

Swift is getting set to unveil her seventh studio album on Aug. 23. Her first single from her album, Lover, was “ME!” which also starred Panic At The Disco!’s Brandon Urie. She since has released “You Need to Calm Down” and then “Archer.”

Meanwhile, Urban released his latest single in May when “We Were” hit the airwaves.

Swift has been in the headlines quite frequently, but perhaps the most notable moment was her “Drunk Taylor Swift” viral video that had everyone’s attention. She was in the video after what surely was a night of drinking, singing “You Need To Calm Down.” The hashtag for [DrunkTaylorSwift] quickly began trending worldwide.