Keith Urban Shares His Reaction to CMA Nominations

Following the CMA nominations announcement earlier this week, Keith Urban took to social media to share his reaction to the five he raked up this year.

Urban, who is one of the country megastars leading the pack with five nominations, including music video of the year, single of the year and song of the year, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram of his gratitude.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Outlining his day with timestamps, Urban writes that he woke up at 6:50 a.m., brewed some coffee minutes later and turned on his phone to a “flurry of CMA nomination texts.”

A minute later he writes, “Feeling of overwhelming gratitude.”

The 49-year-old country star has had an incredible year with his record, Ripcord, but shared with fans this past summer that he has returned to the studio sooner rather than later.

Urban shared the news with an Instagram post of a soundboard and a stack of Oblique Strategies, writing, “Back in studio!”

His album, which released last May spawned several singles including “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and Urban’s current single, “The Fighter,” a duet with Carrie Underwood.

His debuted in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and earned Urban multiple industry accolades.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting the night for a 10th time. The show will take place at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo credit: Twitter / @billboard