Keith Urban Romances His ‘Love’ Nicole Kidman in Sunny Italy Sunset Photo

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were far from Nashville this past weekend. The superstar couple is currently in Italy, and Urban could not contain stop himself from sharing a beautiful photo of the couple on their getaway. Urban is getting some much-needed rest before he has more shows to perform for his fans in the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 29, 2019 at 6:48am PDT

“Sunset in Firenze… with my love,” Urban wrote in the caption on Instagram. He included a photo of the sun setting over Florence, and a selfie with Kidman in front of gorgeous scenery.

The post earned hundreds of comments from Urban’s fans, including Julia Michaels.

“Ughhhh love y’all,” Michaels wrote.

“All the year’s you pair have been together and you both still look madly in love with each other,” one fan wrote.

“What a beautiful place to be with the one you love,” another wrote.

Urban’s trip to Italy has to wrap up soon because he has to be back in the U.S. for a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 4. He is also scheduled to perform at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma on Oct. 18. He also has two dates in his native Australia on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.

Urban is also headlining Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for the fourth year in a row. He will be joined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

During last year’s concert, Urban took time out of his set to pay tribute to the artists who died in 2018, including Aretha Franklin and Lynyrd Skynrd’s Ed King.

Urban is also working on his follow-up to 2018’s Graffiti U. Earlier this year, he released the hit single “We Were.” In addition, he is looking to add two more CMA Awards to his collection, as he was nominated for both Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. He won the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year earlier this year.

In April, Urban told PopCulture.com and other media that his ongoing success proves that people are still appreciating his work, despite the frequent risks he takes.

“I guess what it is is the support I get for going on these creative adventures I go on,” Urban explained. “I feel pulled to particular music when I’m creating, and I don’t know where it goes sometimes, but I just wander along and float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place I haven’t been before, and I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily.”

The “Coming Home” singer added, “So when it happens like that, and I get to make a record like Graffiti U, or particularly Ripcord, those two records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling, for any artist.”

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8.

Photo credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images