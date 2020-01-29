Keith Urban Reveals When He Plans to Drop New Music

He’s been teasing new music for more than a year, and now we have an idea of when Keith Urban will drop his next record. The 52-year-old shared some details in a new interview, ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Urban presented an award, and then dashed home to take care of his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, who was battling the flu.

“We’ve been working on it for the better part of all last year, and we’re anxious to get it coming out now,” Urban told the Associated Press. “So it’ll be coming out all throughout this year. We should have a new single next month, and then an album hopefully in the latter part of the fall.”

It sounds like Urban may be slowly delivering the music, which isn’t the first time he has hinted at releasing music bit by bit. Urban previously admitted he was being more and more drawn to the idea of EPs instead of full albums.

“The advantages of that, I think, for me, I love the idea of an EP, where you can savor the songs, and not just throw 18 songs at someone,” Urban told PopCulture.com and other media. “And because too many songs get missed. The people don’t realize, it’s a really good song, that track 13 is awesome, but no one’s going to get to it.

“So I’m a bit of a fan of the EP, ” he added. “But at the same time I love people having a lot of music to be able to enjoy as well. So I think it’s, there’s not one size fits all. That’s for sure. And I think it’s in this beautiful free fall.”

The “We Were” singer hasn’t revealed too many details about his next set of tunes, but he did reveal that he would have a few guest artists joining him on some of the tracks.

“There’s a couple of collaborations on there,” Urban divulged. “It’s hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way. So I’m just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling.”

Urban just added more dates to his ongoing residency in Las Vegas, and will hit the road on an international tour later this year. Find dates and details on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rob Ball