Keith Urban Plots Second Live ‘Urban Underground’ Acoustic Show From His Warehouse

Good news, Keith Urban fans! The singer had so much fun performing a live, acoustic show, dubbed Urban Underground, for his fans, that he is going to do it again! Urban shared the good news on social media, revealing his show would stream live on Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m. CT.

Urban’s inaugural performance included an appearance from his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, and was done to spread some cheer while all of America, as well as much of the rest of the world, is being forced to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are coming to you live from our warehouse actually,” Urban said in the livestream, which was shared on his social media channels. “This is where we store all of our gear. It doesn’t really get on camera very much, but we just thought we’d set this stream up tonight, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight, and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway.

Last Monday was fun, let’s do it again? pic.twitter.com/xkBZA15uIL — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 21, 2020

“Even though we can’t be in front of you guys tonight, I wanna be able to play –- play some songs and be able to bring a little bit of entertainment to your screens, wherever you guys are watching, all over the world,” he continued. “Thank you so much for jumping in here and joining us tonight.”

Urban also spoke out on social media about the loss of country music icon, Kenny Rogers, who passed away on Friday, March 20, at 81 years of age.

“THANK YOU KENNY ROGERS- for decades of genre bending music and collaborations – for making music that travelled the globe .. and songs that became common threads for people from all walks of life !!” Urban posted. “GO REST HIGH BROTHER. With love and deep appreciation.”

Urban was set to host the 2020 ACM Awards, where he was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year. The ceremony, which was to be held on April 5 in Las Vegas, will be rescheduled for some time in September, over coronavirus concerns.

Updates to Urban’s schedule can be found on his website.

