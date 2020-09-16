Hours before his performance at the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, Keith Urban has released "One Too Many," a collaboration with Pink that appears on Urban's album The Speed of Now Part 1, which will be released on Friday. Urban and Pink will perform the song at the ACM Awards in what will be Pink's first performance at the country music awards show.

Written by Cleo Tighe, Daniel Davidsen, James Norton, Mich Hansen and Peter Wallevik, "One Too Many" is a buoyant pop-country duet between two partners who find themselves drinking alone and reflecting on their relationship while missing their significant other. "I spend all my money drinking on my own / In this bar just sat here staring at my phone," the two sing in the chorus. "And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I'm proud / But I've had one too many, come take me home."

"It's what I call a reluctant surrender," Urban told Zane Lowe on Apple Music of the song's subject. "You know. You're at the end of the night, it's been a long night. You're at the bar. You swear to God you're not going to answer that phone. You're not going to make that call. Eventually, you're like, 'Come take me home. I've had one too many.' I know that place really well. This is a song that was written by some couple of good friends of mine and they sent it to me. I wrote a lot of songs on this record, but when I got sent this song, I just went, "Oh, no brainer." It just spoke to me right away."

The song's official music video will be released on Thursday. Urban told Lowe that after "getting this thing sounding good and feeling good," he "had to find a good duet partner" and has "always loved" Pink's voice.

"She's one of the greats and I don't mean that just throwaway," he said. "I mean, literally, she's a singer's singer. I can't imagine any singer disagreeing with that. She's the real deal and she's a great storyteller, and I think that's what sets her apart from so many other people that have got good voices. She's an incredible storyteller. You can feel all of her humanity when she sings, so she was just perfect for this. Everything that she does, she's committed, she doesn't half a— it. She's all in. I love that about her."

In addition to performing at the ACM Awards, Urban is also hosting the show and is nominated for Male Artist of the Year. This year's show will be broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry, The Bluebird Café and the Ryman Auditorium and will mark the first time ever the awards have been held in Nashville along with the first-ever virtual ACMs. The 2020 ACM Awards, "A Night of Heart and Hits," will air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.