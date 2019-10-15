Keith Urban Performed With Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley on the Same Night in London

Keith Urban just had a busy, busy night. The New Zealand native was in London, where he was asked to perform at not one but two shows, with both Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley – and he managed to pull it off, thanks to London’s speedy transportation system.

“When two good buddies of mine are playing two different venues at the same time on the same night and both invite me to jam——- what do you do? – you say yes and take the London tube to make it happen!” Urban posted, along with a photo of him with each of the singers. “Huge thx to [Darius Rucker] and the Hootie family – SO good to see you guys back on the road again – I had a blast !! AND huge thx to [Brad Paisley] and the band and crew for the shred fest!!!! SO much fun – as always!!!!!”

Before jetting overseas, Urban announced the return of the All for the Hall concert next year, benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs.

“Ken Burns’ documentary [Country Music] has shown us that we are all very much influenced by our heroes,” Urban said in a statement about the upcoming event. “So this year’s All for the Hall benefit is our chance to acknowledge those that have been an influence on us and helped shape the artists that we are today. Somehow these shows always seem to take on a life of their own. They’re incredibly fun to do, and you never quite really know what’s gonna happen. So we’ll roll with it and turn Bridgestone (Arena) into one huge club!”

In addition to Urban, artists scheduled to appear at the All for the Hall event, held on Feb. 10, include Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Ingrid Andress, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Tenille Townes and Tanya Tucker, with more artists expected to be announced closer to the event.

Urban is nominated for two CMA Awards, for both Male Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s biggest award, Entertainer of the Year – a category he shares with Carrie Underwood, Stapleton, Garth Brooks and Eric Church. Urban is the reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

