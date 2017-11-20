Nicole Kidman’s Face After Keith Urban Wins Three AMA Awards Is Perfect

Keith Urban took home three trophies at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, and wife Nicole Kidman was by his side to support him throughout the night.

When Urban took the stage to accept his award for Favorite Male Artist – Country, when he was told by presenters Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn that he also won for Favorite Country Song (“Blue Ain’t Your Color”) and Country Album (Ripcord).

Hahn noted that Urban didn’t have enough hands to hold his new hardware, so Hartley handed two of the trophies to Kidman, who was sitting in the front row.

“Absolutely you should be sharing these, my love,” Urban told her as she held up the awards.

“To my fans you are the best in the world,” the singer continued before addressing Kidman.

“Baby girl,” he told her, “I share these with you tonight and our baby girls at home.” Urban and Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 6.

The pair even donned coordinated looks for the evening, both wearing sleek black ensembles as Kidman opting for a simple dress and thigh high boots and Urban choosing a v-neck shirt, pants and a jacket.

The country star also posted a pair of clips of the two from the show showing the couple being their adorable selves.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer