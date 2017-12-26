Keith Urban Feels ‘Every Emotion’ on New Year’s Eve

Keith Urban will once again headline Nashville’s New Year’s Eve bash, Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight, helping thousands and thousands of fans ring in 2018. For Urban, he can’t think of a better way to celebrate one his favorite holidays.

“I go for every emotion on New Year’s Eve, every emotion – regret, remorse, melancholy, joy, hope, sadness, gratitude, calm, anxiety,” he shares. “There’s a lot in that night for a lot of people … I love New Year’s.”

Urban’s wife, movie star Nicole Kidman, doesn’t necessarily share in her husband’s enthusiasm, but the “Female” singer finds the start of a new year as a way to personally start over for him, in all aspects of his life.

“Nic’s not a big New Year’s Eve person,” admits Urban. “I love New Year’s Eve. The counting down is important to me and I find it huge, that demarcation of time.”

Urban has big plans for the upcoming year. The Aussie is working on a new set of tunes, the follow up to his 2016 Ripcord record, which he hopes to release in the near future.

“I’ve recorded a lot,” Urban reveals. “I don’t know which ones are going to be on the album yet. The songs tend to tell me that. They did with Ripcord. I recorded maybe 25 songs for Ripcord and the ones that spoke to me were the ones that made the record. I have a particular vision in mind. I wish there was an audible version of ‘vision.’ People always say they can ‘visualize’ an album, I say I can ‘audio-lize’ it. I can hear it before it’s finished. So what I try to do is just bring it to life the way I already hear it in my head.”

Urban will be joined by Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Cheap Trick and more for Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight. More information can be found at VisitMusicCity.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Keith Urban