Keith Urban Wraps up Massive Graffiti U World Tour, Readies New Album

Keith Urban has wrapped up his massive Graffiti U World Tour, playing his last show in Europe as part of the C2C Festival over the weekend.

That’s a wrap, Europe! 💥 THANK YOU to everyone who sang and danced with us – we can’t wait to come back!! 🎤 @C2Cfestival pic.twitter.com/410jcJOCzF — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 11, 2019

“That’s a wrap, Europe!” Urban tweeted. “THANK YOU to everyone who sang and danced with us – we can’t wait to come back!! [microphone emoji]”

Urban’s global tour kicked off on June 15 in St. Louis, and hit more than 90 cities, including stops all over the United States, as well as a run in both Canada and his native Australia.

Urban might be done touring, but he isn’t taking any time off. In a recent Instagram post, the 51-year-old revealed he is working on brand-new music.

“I’m working on new music right now,” Urban divulged after his final C2C show. “[I’m] planning my next trip over here ASAP.”

Urban previously hinted he was working on a new record with a telling social media post of a microphone in a studio, less than a year after the April release of Graffiti U. Much of Urban’s music is inspired by his wife, Nicole Kidman, including a track on his latest record, “Gemini,” which includes the lines, “maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in her head.” Urban co-wrote the song with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick.

“The song is actually about Nicole – and she loves it,” Urban shared with iNews.

“It’s a fun song,” Urban continued. “My co-writer Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that’s what came out. ‘She is Gemini, but she’s not a contradiction. She can roll with things.’”

Urban has several fairs and festivals scheduled throughout 2019, including the annual Pilgrimage Festival, just outside of Nashville, where he joins an eclectic list of artists, including the Foo Fighters, The Killers, Lauren Daigle, Better Than Ezra and more.

Urban will also likely head to Las Vegas in a few weeks, for the 2019 ACM Awards. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is nominated for Male Artist of the Year, as well as another Entertainer of the Year nod.

Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

