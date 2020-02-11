Keith Urban Invites Crowd to Keep it ‘Loose’ at Annual All for the Hall Nashville Benefit Concert

Monday, Feb. 10 marked the seventh annual All for the Hall Nashville hosted by Keith Urban, an evening its host intended as an intimate, casual night with those in the audience at Bridgestone Arena. Telling the crowd he wanted to keep things “loose tonight,” Urban led an all-star lineup of artists in an effort to raise money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs, raising over $800,000 and making the night the largest event yet.

The theme of the night was “Under the Influence” and invited each artist to perform a song of their own as well as a song from a performer they were heavily influenced by.

Urban, who served as backup for nearly every artist, led the show with “Wasted Time” and “Blue Bayou,” Ingrid Andress performed “More Hearts Than Mine” and “Country Roads,” Luke Combs sang “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Brand New Man,” Lauren Daigle offered “You Say” and “Killing Me Softly” and Brothers Osborne took the stage for “Ain’t My Fault” and “The Bottle Let Me Down.”

Carly Pearce sang “Every Little Thing” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.” Blake Shelton flooded the stage in red lights for “Ole Red” and “Dallas,” Chris Stapleton was joined by his wife, Morgane, for “Millionaire” and “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground,” Tenille Townes performed “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and Morgan Wallen sang “Whiskey Glasses” and “Take It Easy.”

A crowd favorite from the evening was Tanya Tucker, who sang her own “Bring My Flowers Now,” which earned the 61-year-old her first Grammy last month, and a medley that included George Jones’ “The Grand Tour,” Loretta Lynn’s “Blue Kentucky Girl,” Merle Haggard’s “Workin’ Man Blues” and Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man.”

The show also included a performance by students from Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School in Nashville, who participated in the museum’s Words & Music program. The students performed the song “Just Try,” which was written by Pearl-Cohn senior Teyonce McHaney with songwriter Mike Hicks.

