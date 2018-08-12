Nicole Kidman Captures Hilarious Photo of Husband Keith Urban Recording New Music in Hotel Bathroom

Being the dedicated and acclaimed country star that he is, it’s no shock that Keith Urban will do just about anything he can to “get the right sound.”

On Saturday, his wife Nicole Kidman snapped a photograph of Urban working on new music in their hotel bathroom. Sporting gray shorts and a black T-shirt, Urban can be seen sitting intensely on a chair while playing the electric banjo.

“Whatever it takes to get the right sound when you’re recording,” Kidman captioned the Instagram shot. “Nothing like the acoustics in a hotel bathroom.”

The 50-year-old is currently on his world tour for his album, Graffiti U and earlier this month celebrated the success of his single, “Coming Home.”

The New Zealand native has earned his 24th No. 1 hit with the track, that features co-writing credits to Julia Michaels and was inspired by Merle Haggard’s classic song, “Mama Tried.”

“I wanted to write something from that famous guitar lick in that song, and we took it from Haggard’s record, sort of manipulated it a little bit and put some new chords around it and wrote this music track,” Urban explains in a press release. “What became the chorus was almost stream of conscious when I was listening to the track. I just wrote ‘There’s a place that I know where they all know me / I gotta get back now to the ones who love me / Wrap myself around you / Never let you go / There’s nothing in the world that feels like Coming Home.’”

He adds that it all just came out and it was Merle’s guitar lick that made him feel that way. “[So] it was a very important part of the song,” he said.

After Urban finishes his tour, he won’t just be heading into the studio for new music. Earlier this week it was reported that Urban will be joining The Voice for its fifteenth season as an adviser for judge and coach, Blake Shelton.

With a music career spanning decades, Urban is a natural choice to advise Shelton’s team, with the musician having released nine studio albums and earned 18 No. 1 singles. He has also won multiple Grammy Awards, CMA Awards and ACM Awards.

The singer-songwriter also has some judging experience of his own, as he served as a judge on American Idol for three seasons, including the first-run edition of its final season on Fox in 2016.

Urban is currently on the road on his Graffiti U World Tour with opening act Kelsea Ballerini.