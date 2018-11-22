Keith Urban Recalls His ‘Insane’ First Thanksgiving in the United States

Keith Urban may be used to living in the United States now, but the Australian-born singer wasn’t always used to an American Thanksgiving. The singer told Taste of Country that while his first Thanksgiving in the United States was over two decades ago, he can still recall his first time experiencing the extravagance that is an American Thanksgiving.

“The first Thanksgiving I ever had here — which was 25 years ago, ’cause I’ve been here a long time now — but the first one I ever had, I remember going to this family’s home, they invited me to Thanksgiving, and I couldn’t believe the volume of food,” Urban recalled. “It was insane. I’ve never seen so much food in my life.”

In addition to staples like turkey and mashed potatoes, there was also, of course, plenty of dessert.

“Then after the food, there was like 12 desserts,” the singer continued. “I was like, ‘Why are there so many desserts?’ They said, ‘Well, because every aunt and every grandma, everybody brought their thing, their special dessert, and you have to try every one of ’em.’ I’m like, ‘There’s like three apple cobblers.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but they’re made by different people and they’re all watching, so you have to make sure you try everything up there.’”

Last year, Urban’s mother flew in from Australia to spend the holiday with him and his family in Nashville. Urban lives in Music City with wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

In addition to his family, Urban has plenty to be thankful for career-wise as well — he won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards earlier this month and recently wrapped up his Graffiti U World Tour.

